WWE’s Paul Heyman made an interesting appearance at WWE SummerSlam Tryout Sessions Thursday, talking to the attendees and giving the tryouts a rundown of what he expects to see out of them.

A photo from the WWE Recruit Twitter account surfaced, with Heyman sitting directly next to newly appointed WWE Head of Creative and Talent Relations Triple H, signaling Heyman’s involvement in discovering the next up-and-coming talents. During his first media scrum since taking on Vince McMahon’s role with WWE creative, “The Game” talked about why he involved Heyman in the tryout.

“I want ideas from everybody, I want thoughts from everybody,” Triple H said. “To me this is inclusive, that goes for the talent. When I say it’s going to take all of us, it’s going to take all of us and I want that.”

“Look, Paul’s one of the best promos in the history of this business, so who better? When I asked him to be a part of this, he was thrilled. Who better to come here and talk about that skill? Paul has the gift of gab, always has, and who better to come here and motivate these kids?”

During the same scrum, Triple H also made it clear that he won’t be able to fill the massive shoes left by the retirement of Vince McMahon alone. The former WWE Champion preached about a team effort from WWE creative and that the intent is to continue “the legacy of what has been going on,” and to build off it and enhance it.

Heyman, the former owner of ECW, worked as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw for a year, before being replaced by Bruce Prichard. Though Heyman was taken out of the role, he did continue to play his character on television. He’s currently aligned with WWE Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns as his Special Counsel and “The Tribal Chief” has his hands full this weekend, facing Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of SummerSlam.

