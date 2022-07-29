Bianca Belair has a special connection with the Street Profits, as the current “Raw” Women’s Champion is married to one half of the cup-holding and fun-loving team, Montez Ford.

“I’m blessed to do what I love with the person I love,” Belair said while appearing on “The Masked Man Show.” “We get to mix things up with Angelo Dawkins, he travels with us all the time, so, yeah, that’s the fam right there … We get to celebrate the highs and lows together. It’s just funny because the person that you see in the ring is Montez Ford, is who I get all the time at home, which some people would be like, that’s so, that’s so fun … I get that 24/7. 7:00 in the morning he’s yelling, literally. It’s 7:00 in the morning. Do not yell.”

At WWE SummerSlam tomorrow, both Belair and Ford will have championship matches, with Belair defending her “Raw” Women’s Championship against the woman she defeated for the title on night one of WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch, while Ford and Dawkins team up in an attempt to win the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships and end the lengthy reign of The Usos. It would be the Street Profits’ first taste of gold since January 2021, when they lost the “SmackDown” Tag Team Championships to the Dirty Dawgs. Belair won her first championship on WWE three months later, when she defeated Sasha Banks for the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37. As a result, the two have never held titles at the same time — but that could change tomorrow night.

“We want to both have gold at the same time,” Belair said. “He wants to become tag team champion, I want to hold onto this … We don’t hold it over each other’s heads, we just use it as motivation. When we gonna have it at the same time? We just push each other to be the absolute best that we can be, and I just want him to have as much success as possible.”

Ford is currently a tag team star, but many have seen his potential in singles competition, possibly even becoming a world champion in WWE. For Belair, it’s the immediate future that matters more.

“He’s so focused on SummerSlam and getting the tag team titles back,” Belair said. “I do know that my husband has so much potential. I mean, when you have someone like The Rock who’s posted about you on Instagram and talked about you on the red carpet, we know it’s inevitable, and of course, Angelo Dawkins has an amazing future as well, but I know my husband. It’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “The Masked Man Show” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

