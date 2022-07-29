Trish Stratus has been involved in several iconic moments throughout the history of women’s wrestling, including at WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

The Hall Of Famer revealed that her favorite SummerSlam memory came from her most recent return to the squared circle, where she faced Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto in 2019.

Speaking on Sirius XM Radio, Stratus stated that she still reflects back on the match with fondness, and fans still occasionally discuss it with her. Stratus said she accepted the challenge because she wanted to prove to herself, that she still had it in her and could go into the ring.

Stratus noted that the time felt right and she didn’t have anything else going on at the time. So when everything came together, it was pretty special.

The match would come about after Flair interrupted Stratus and Jerry Lawler during an episode of The King’s Court on “Raw.” Flair issued a challenge for SummerSlam and Stratus subsequently accepted it.

The dream match between the two icons would end after Flair managed to lock in the Figure 8 Leg Lock and Stratus was forced to tap out.

Before the 2019 SummerSlam match, Stratus made her return to the company as a surprise by entering the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble. She wouldn’t come back until mid-August in order to begin a build-up to a match with Alexa Bliss at the all women’s pay-per-view, Evolution. It would become a tag team bout after Bliss became injured. Stratus would end up teaming with Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Stratus had also previously teamed up with Val Venus in a losing effort to Eddie Guerrero and Chyna during Summerslam 2000. She also participated as the team captain of the then-Divas in a dodgeball game against the Diva Search participants.

Stratus is currently a judge on Canada’s Got Talent (airing on Tuesday nights) and currently runs her blog. Stratus is also active across her social media platforms.

