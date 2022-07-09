Two matches were made official for the June 15th episode of WWE “SmackDown.”

The first match will see Natalya face SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan in a championship contender’s match. During this week’s episode, Natalya lost to Ronda Rousey. Before that, Natalya had interrupted Morgan’s promo.

As noted, Morgan will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam on July 30th.

The second match announced is Theory vs. Madcap Moss.

The 2022 Men’s Money In The Bank Winner is set to face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. Lashley will be defending the United States Championship against Theory. Lashley had defeated Theory to become the champion at Money In The Bank.

Below is the updated lineup for next week’s “SmackDown:”

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Championship Contender’s Match)

* Theory vs. Madcap Moss

