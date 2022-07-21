On Tuesday night’s episode of “WWE NXT,” Cora Jade tapped into her inner Alundra Blayze and threw her half of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship in the trash. The incident came about following Jade’s surprise turn on her tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, the previous week, just one week after the duo capture the titles during the “Great American Bash” special. Perez, who had been mysteriously attacked earlier in the night, was competing for the “NXT” Women’s Championship — held by Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose — when the Jade struck, costing Perez the golden the opportunity. Jade would add more salt to the wound by attacking Perez with her trademark skateboard following the match. The scenario has left many fans wondering about the status of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship, particularly given the fact that on the main roster, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts have been left to collect dust following the reported backstage walk out in May by former champions Naomi and Sasha Banks, leaving the titles currently vacant.

While there’s been no official update from WWE on the status of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team titles, WWE.com’s roster page lists Perez as holding one half of those championships. Jade, however, has been removed, leaving the other half of the gold vacant. Moving forward, it would appear the feud between Jade and Perez will continue to develop, with Perez now likely finding a new tag team partner to fill the gap left by Jade. That’s assuming, of course, that there’s a creative plan for the belts going forward, which there doesn’t seem to be with their main roster counterparts.

After throwing the title in the trash, Jade competed in a 20-woman battle royal to crown a new number one contender for the “NXT” Women’s Championship. Jade quietly left the match for a brief period, but returned during its conclusion after the returning Zoey Stark appeared to have won the match by lastly eliminating Tiffany Stratton. Jade entered the ring at full pelt, but was immediately tossed over the ropes by Stark, who won the match.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]