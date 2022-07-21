While Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere Match” to close out the 7/20 “AEW Dynamite: Fest Week Two” episode, it was Kingston who had the last laugh.

Fans watching the live telecast witnessed Kingston launching Jericho into a barbed wire spider, as seen in the video below.

Even in defeat, Eddie Kingston lived up to his word here on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tce61w3UeJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

The show would go off the air with Jericho stuck in the barbed wire spider. After the live telecast, Jericho was rescued from the object by Jericho Appreciation Society members and stretchered to the back, per PWInsider.

Jericho took to social media later to share a gruesome close-up shot of his bloodied face.

As noted earlier, Jericho was able to defeat Kingston thanks to assistance from JAS members who were suspended in a shark cage for most of the match. The JAS members were able to escape the shark cage courtesy of a heel turn from Anna Jay, who took out Ruby Soho, the keeper of the key and the person in-charge of the shark cage, allowing Tay Conti to unleash her stablemates.

After Jericho was stretchered out to the back, AEW taped the 7/22 episode of “AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Week 2” from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The following lineup has been announced for Friday’s show:

* Adam Page & John Silver vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Lethal

* Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in tag action

* Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

* Max Caster and Austin Gunn compete in a rap battle

