After Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor’s main event, the show ended with a staredown between FTR and members of the Blackpool Combat Club, Wheeler Yuta said he believes they are on a “collision course” to face each other.

The ROH event was a successful one for the BCC, with Yuta defending his ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia while Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham to become the new ROH World Champion. FTR then competed in the main event of the show, beating the Briscoes in a two-out-of-three falls match to retain their ROH World Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Yuta and Castagnoli came to the entrance alongside William Regal to stare down the “Top Guys,” with all four men holding their titles in the air, seemingly hinting at a future match. During the ROH Death Before Dishonor post-show media scrum, Yuta made it clear that he thinks it is going to happen, although he’s “not sure when.”

“FTR, in my opinion, is the best tag team in the world, but there’s a reason that we have the Ring Of Honor World Championship, the Ring Of Honor Pure Championship, and Claudio and I have never tagged,” he said. “So who’s to say that we’re not going to be the best tag team in the world?”

So far, Yuta has spent his time working as a singles star, but he has had opportunities to tag with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley on AEW shows. With him and Castagnoli seemingly representing the faction in ROH, it appears they could be set to team up moving forward, either when ROH returns, or at a future AEW event.

Castagnoli is no stranger to the ROH World Tag Team Championships, as he has held those titles twice already in his career, both times alongside Chris Hero. He also went on to thrive in the tag team division during his WWE career, picking up seven different title reigns alongside a variety of partners — Tyson Kidd, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus.

If you use any quotes from this article, please h/t Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

