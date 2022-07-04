Were your juices titillated at the sight of Maximum Male Models ma.çé (FKA Mace) and mån.sôör (FKA Mansoor) walking down the ramp on the 7/1 “WWE SmackDown” episode?

If so, you can credit WWE official Adam Pearce.

According to Fightful Select, Pearce was the producer on call for the segment that saw Max Dupri unveiling his first clients after weeks of anticipation.

WWE unveiling ma.çé and mån.sôör as Dupri’s first clients shouldn’t come as a surprise. Prior to his main roster debut on the 5/20 episode of SmackDown, Dupri ran the “Knight Model Management” during dark segments, introducing the former Mace and Mansoor as his first two clients. Although Vince McMahon renamed the stable to Maximum Male Models, WWE’s plan was always for Mace and Mansoor to eventually join Durpi’s stable on the Blue Brand, per reports.

As seen below, ma.çé is all-in on his new persona, changing his social media to reflect the changes to his WWE character.

👀 the $4000 alexander mcqueens. — ma.çé (@MACEtheWRESTLER) July 3, 2022

The former Mansoor is equally committed to WWE’s new direction for him.

mÿ fîstś abõut tö tîtîllatę yoūr fácę pic.twitter.com/Gw8oHeGwgR — mån.sôör (@KSAMANNY) July 2, 2022

There is no word yet on Dupri’s other clients, but NXT Superstar Duke Hudson seems interested to join the Maximum Male Models.

As reported earlier, WWE has plans to call up NXT’s Xyon Quinn and Sanga to the main roster soon. Quinn, in particular, has been floated as a possible addition to Dupri’s stable since fans believe he meets the criteria required to be a model. Furthermore, Quinn had re-tweeted a video from the Maximum Male Models segment this past week.

Dupri would refer to Maximum Male Models as “an agency based on its passion and love of fashion” prior to introducing his first clients last Friday. Later, he claimed that the mission of the agency is “to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures.”

WWE has announced another Maximum Male Models segment for next week.

Prepare to "Titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures" next week.@MaxDupri | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VTJItNezlG — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 2, 2022

