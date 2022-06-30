WWE is reportedly considering bringing two members of “WWE NXT 2.0” to the main roster, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

On the latest episode of the show this week Xyon Quinn was defeated in singles action against Sanga, and right now WWE is contemplating moving both of those men to be part of the main roster. It is unclear what the storyline plan would be for them, or which show they would end up being part of, but it is something being thought about.

Out of the two men, it was noted that the company views Quinn as the total package, which is a positive sign for his future, whether or not a main roster call-up happens soon. The 32-year-old is a former professional rugby player, much like “WWE SmackDown’s” Ridge Holland, and he first signed with WWE back in 2018.

Quinn then made his “WWE NXT 2.0” debut in August 2020, while he has also been able to compete on “WWE 205 Live” as well throughout his run. Interestingly, before he made his television debut in WWE’s developmental brand, Quinn got to work on “WWE SmackDown” where he was an enhancement talent against Sheamus. He also competed in a dark match for the blue brand in 2021 where he and Odyssey Jones were beaten by Theory and Harry Smith.

Sanga was also signed by WWE in 2018, but he had prior wrestling experience as he was involved in TNA’s Indian Project Ring Ka King. He got the chance to work in Jeff Jarrett’s RDX stable during that time, and he made his “WWE NXT 2.0” debut in 2020 working as one half of Indus Sher. He was then put on the main roster for a brief run working with Jinder Mahal under the name of Veer Mahaan, but in January he returned to “WWE NXT 2.0.”

Former “WWE NXT” Superstar Max Dupri has been teasing that he would be bringing some people into his Maximum Male Models faction, which could lead to some fresh faces appearing whenever he decides to introduce his first talents.

