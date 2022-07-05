Two lucky WWE fans could punch their tickets to SummerSlam in Nashville, TN, at the end of the month.

WWE has confirmed that they have partnered with social media giant Twitter to provide an “ultimate SummerSlam package” for a fan and a guest by creating the “Tweet for a Seat” competition. It was noted that the “WWE conversation on Twitter has seen a significant increase thus far year-over-year from 2021,” with the company now looking to reward fans for their passion.

The rules are as follows – fans must tweet WWE telling them why they should be sent to SummerSlam in Nashville using the hashtag #SummerSlamContest and tagging @WWE. The winner will ultimately receive a trip to the event also recognized as “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” which will include hotel, airfare, and two floor seats. In addition, the actual winning tweet will be printed on commemorative chairs that the winners will be seated in during the show.

If you’re looking to enter, you’ll need to be quick, as the contest is currently live and closes at 11:59pm on July 7.

Tweet for a seat at #SummerSlam in Nashville! Reply to this Tweet and tell us why you want to go to @SummerSlam using #SummerSlamContest for your chance to win! pic.twitter.com/399poyUOkS — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022

The 35th annual SummerSlam will be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship “Last Man Standing” match between champion Roman Reigns and challenger Brock Lesnar. The bout will be a rematch from WrestleMania 38, where “The Tribal Chief” – who was already the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history – captured the WWE Championship from “The Beast Incarnate” to become the undisputed champion. The match is being dubbed as the last time the pair will collide, following a series of matches that have taken place between the duo over the years, stemming back as far as 2015.

Also at the event, Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin will collide and Bobby Lashley will defend his newly-won WWE United States Championship against the man he defeated for the gold, Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory. Theory has also teased that he will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the event. More matches are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, July 30, and will air on Peacock in the United States of America and on the WWE Network elsewhere.

