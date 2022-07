WWE has announced a new slate of live events for its fall schedule, with tickets going on sale on July 15.

The list of newly announced events includes WWE’s first-ever visit to a city in the Pacific Northwest. WWE will run a live event at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington on Sunday, September 11. The city is located in the central part of the state, just over two hours east of Seattle.

WWE chose Wenatchee over other cities in central Washington state such as Kennewick, which last hosted a WWE live event in February 2020, and Yakima, which last saw a WWE visit in February 2019. While this will be the first WWE event at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center, the arena did host a TNA house show in 2012.

WWE’s fall schedule now includes a new date for the company’s return to the Canadian province of Alberta. It will hold a live event at the Bonnetts Energy Centre in Grande Prairie, Alberta on Sunday, September 25. It will be the company’s first visit to that venue since 2005. Tickets are already on sale for a live broadcast of “WWE Raw” the following day at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The newly announced live events also include WWE’s first live event in Prescott Valley, Arizona since July 2007 and its return to Colorado Springs, Colorado for the first time since October 2016.

The dates also include WWE’s return to several markets for the first time since it suspended touring in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those markets include Anaheim, California; Bismarck, North Dakota; Dayton, Ohio; Elmira, New York; Eugene, Oregon; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Madison, Wisconsin; Oakland, California; Peoria, Illinois; Pikeville, Kentucky; Sioux City, Iowa; Spokane, Washington; Stockton, California; Topeka, Kansas; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada;

The full list of newly announced dates for WWE’s Fall 2022 live event schedule can be found below:

Monday, Sept. 5: “Raw” – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash.

Sunday, Sept. 11: Sunday Stunner® – Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Sunday, Sept. 11: Sunday Stunner – Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Wash.

Friday, Sept. 16: SmackDown®– Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Saturday, Sept. 17: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif.

Sunday, Sept. 18: Sunday Stunner – Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Monday, Sept. 19: Raw – SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Friday, Sept. 23: SmackDown – Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City

Saturday, Sept. 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC

Saturday, Sept. 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.

Sunday, Sept. 25: Sunday Stunner – Bonnetts Energy Centre in Grande Prairie, AB

Sunday, Sept. 25: Sunday Stunner – Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Saturday, Oct. 1: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, N.D.

Sunday, Oct. 2: Sunday Stunner – Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Monday, Oct. 3: Raw – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Saturday, Oct. 8: WWE Extreme Rules – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

Sunday, Oct. 9: Sunday Stunner – First Arena in Elmira, N.Y.

Friday, Oct. 14: SmackDown – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

Saturday, Oct. 15: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa

Sunday, Oct. 16: Sunday Stunner – Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kan.

Sunday, Oct. 16: Sunday Stunner – Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Monday, Oct. 17: Raw – Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

Friday, Oct. 21: SmackDown – Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

Saturday, Oct. 22: Saturday Night’s Main Event – WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio

Sunday, Oct. 23: Sunday Stunner – Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky.

Monday, Oct. 24: Raw – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Monday, Oct. 31: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Monday, Nov. 7: Raw – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Friday, Nov.11: SmackDown – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Saturday, Nov.12: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, III.

Sunday, Nov. 13: Sunday Stunner – Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.

Monday, Nov. 14: Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, Nov.19: Saturday Night’s Main Event – PPL Center in Allentown, Pa.

Monday, Nov. 21: Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y

Monday, Nov. 28: Raw – Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

