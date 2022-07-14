Chris Jericho referring to himself as “a living legend” on the 7/13 “AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest” episode did not sit well with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Live-tweeting during Jericho’s promo segment, Flair would unleash on Jericho, labeling the AEW star a “Shawn Michaels Wanna Be” and a “Ric Flair Never Will Be.”

Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO!

Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook pic.twitter.com/6M2UNLWtSR — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 14, 2022

The “living legend” moniker was made popular by the iconic Bruno Sammartino and Larry Zbyszko in the 70s and 80s.

This wasn’t the first instance of Flair dragging Jericho. Earlier this year, Flair called out a Bleacher Report writer for an op-ed piece that referred to Jericho as the G.O.A.T. of pro wrestling. The writer’s argument was that Jericho had surpassed other wrestling legends due to his longevity in the business, finding success in every major promotion over the last 30 years.

You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me! First, It Was THE MAN, And We Know Who Won That! They Still Don’t Own It! And Now I Have To Deal With This! @ErikBeaston, Have You Lost Your Mind? Good Lord! pic.twitter.com/KX2wIYvkAj — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 1, 2022

Subsequently, Flair went on his “WOOOOO Nation Uncensored” podcast to explain why Jericho doesn’t belong in the G.O.A.T conversation.

“You just can’t take my name off,” Flair said. “So, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steamboat [Ricky Steamboat] right, there’s nobody, not just Chris that ever gonna be one of them. Nobody. Not me. I was never as technically gifted as any of them.

“You cannot compare Chris or anybody else. It’s nothing personal against Chris. I have been there. I think he’s great. This is nothing against Chris Jericho. But he nor me, nor a lot of people are going to be Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart or Ricky Steamboat.”

While it is purely speculation, some believe that Flair repeatedly calling out Jericho could lead to a match between the two legends at the upcoming “Ric Flair’s Last Match” pay-per-view. Flair’s opponent has yet to be named for the July 31 event.

As noted earlier, Jericho is bringing back his Painmaker character for his upcoming “barbed wire everywhere” match against Eddie Kingston.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]