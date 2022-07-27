Nathan Frazer returned from injury on Wednesday’s “NXT 2.0” to set up a feud with Giovanni Vinci.

Prior to Vinci’s match against Andre Chase, Frazer appeared in a backstage segment and asked Chase U if he could be an honorary flag bearer in the Chase vs. Vinci match.

Following his victory over Chase, Vinci continued his beatdown on the leader of Chase U, which prompted Frazer to make the save. Vinci escaped just in time but WWE seemingly planted the seeds for his future match with Frazer.

Give me Giovanni Vinci. #WWENXT — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) July 27, 2022

Frazer was last seen on “NXT 2.0” in a victory over Santos Escobar on June 7.

Although Wednesday was Frazer’s official WWE TV return, he did compete at an NXT live event in Cocoa Beach, Florida last Saturday. Grayson Waller defeated Frazer, Chase and Dante Chen in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Frazer suffered an undisclosed injury in a match against WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes at the NXT live event in Tampa on June 10. Prior to the injury, he appeared to be on a roll, picking up wins over the likes of Waller, Wes Lee and Escobar.

The 23-year-old Frazer made the jump from NXT UK to NXT back in May. The self-proclaimed “Prodigy of Pro Wrestling” is one of the prized pupils of Iowa’s Black & Brave Academy, which was established by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave in 2014. After a successful run on the indies as Benjamin Carter, Frazer wrestled several a series of matches for AEW in 2020. He also turned heads with an impressive performance against Scorpio Sky on the September 22, 2020 episode of “Late Night Dynamite” on TNT. Frazer was eventually signed by WWE in late 2020 and assigned to the NXT UK brand.

