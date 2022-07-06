“WWE Raw” had to compete against Independence Day this past Monday, and viewers chose to let freedom ring over the wrestling ring. Wrestlenomics just released the rating numbers for the 7/4 edition of “Raw,” which gathered an average viewership of 1,563,000 — a 20% drop in total viewership from the previous week. It’s “Raw’s” lowest total viewership since May 30.

The key demographic really took a hit this week, as “Raw” only had an average viewership of 487,000, giving it a P18-49 rating of 0.37. That’s a 37% drop in viewership from last week and its lowest key demo number since December 6, 2021. All that considered, “Raw” still placed at #1 overall in the 18-49 demographic for cable originals and #4 in broadcast primetime, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The masses decided to either watch fireworks in person or at home, as the #1 ranked program for the evening was the Macy’s fireworks special on NBC ,with a 0.62 rating in the key demographic.

“Miz & Mrs.” aired following “Raw,” and that show’s average viewership number was not much different from the key demo number of its lead-in. This week’s episode garnered a 483,000 average audience and only a 183,000 average viewership in the 18-49 demographic (0.14 P18-49 rating). This was the program’s lowest number demographically since December 10, 2020.

“Raw” kicked off with a promo from the new United States Champion Bobby Lashley, as a feud will seemingly continue between him and the men’s Money In The Bank winner, Theory. While Ezekial didn’t continue his grudge with Kevin Owens, he did face Seth Rollins following a backstage segment and took a loss against the Visionary following a curb stomp. We also witnessed R-Truth as Uncle Sam lose to the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The main event had Becky Lynch take on Asuka in a No Holds Barred bout. “The Man” got the win after hitting Asuka with a Manhandle Slam through a table.

