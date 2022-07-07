Money in the Bank was undeniably Liv Morgan’s night. The 28-year-old climbed the ladder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to win the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, before later cashing in the lucrative prize on Ronda Rousey to become the “SmackDown” Women’s Champion. The triumph marked the first major championship victory of Morgan’s WWE career.

Without question, a current fan favorite, her legion of supporters erupted with jubilation after seeing the former Riott Squad member finally win the big one following a number of past failed attempts at capturing WWE championship gold. It is also now apparent that it wasn’t just the fans that were excited to see Morgan finally taste major success in the ring.

In a clip posted by WWE on Twitter, long-time announcer Michael Cole and “SmackDown” color commentator Pat McAfee shared the same emotions as those watching live in attendance and at home. When Morgan’s music hit following Rousey’s “SmackDown” Women’s Championship submission victory over Natalya, Cole stood up – upon realizing what was potentially about to unfold – and exclaimed, “Oh my god!” Cole immediately became further animated by crying out, “It’s Liv Morgan! It’s Liv Morgan, Miss Money in the Bank! Morgan’s coming to the ring, is she going to cash-in?!” Once the cash-in had taken place and Morgan claimed the victory, Cole was shown punching the air with delight, as if his favorite sports team had just won a major final.

The response from the announcers was similar to past reactions provided by former “NXT” commentator Mauro Ranallo. The combat sports announcer regularly became animated during matches, sharing his passion and enthusiasm for the action being played out in front of him. While some have suggested this type of announcing can be somewhat over-the-top it can also add a flavor of realism, given it is the commentator’s raw emotion shining through on the mic.

Two days after capturing the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship, Morgan appeared on “Raw” – which is the brand she is assigned to – and teamed up with “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, defeating Natalya and Carmella in tag team action. Morgan will head to “SmackDown” this Friday for the first time with her newly-won title.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]