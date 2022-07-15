A historic moment in wrestling occurred on September 22, 1997 in Salt Lake City, and WWE will be in town nearly 25 years to the date.

A “WWE SmackDown” taping is scheduled for Utah on September 23 of this week, and as it happens, Salt Lake City played host to Goldberg’s first-ever match when he defeated Hugh Morrus (real name Bill DeMott) on an episode of “WCW Nitro.” It was the very beginning of one of wrestling’s most memorable undefeated streaks, and Goldberg soon found himself as a main event star.

It’s currently unknown if WWE has any plans to celebrate the occasion, but it does provide intrigue for fans to speculate as if we could see a WWE return of “Da Man.”

Goldberg was last seen in the WWE fold on “WWE SmackDown” back on February 4 to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber. That event took place in Saudi Arabia, and Goldberg was defeated by Reigns via technical submission when the Tribal Chief choked him out courtesy of a guillotine.

Just a few days later, Goldberg announced that his contract with WWE had ended, and he was currently a free agent. Goldberg was a recently rspecial guest on “The Rich Eisen Show, talking about the upcoming A&E biography that WWE has in store. It was there that Goldberg stated he plays his own worst critic when looking back at his on-camera work, and due to that, he doesn’t watch any of his matches back. He also mentioned another historical moment that took place for him on “WCW Monday Nitro” when he won the World Heavyweight Title in his backyard of Atlanta. In an un-aired segment following the victory against Hulk Hogan, Goldberg was saved by a current crop of Atlanta Falcons — before getting into pro wrestling, Goldberg briefly suited up for the Falcons for three seasons and played in 14 games.

