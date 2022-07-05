It was a tale of two programs when it comes to “WWE Friday Night Smackdown” and “AEW Rampage” as each show saw a viewership shift in opposite directions.

Wrestlenomics released their numbers for Friday night and the go-home for Money In The Bank “SmackDown” garnered an average viewership number of 2,142,0000 which is down 4% in total viewership from the previous week’s episode. From the key demographic standpoint, the program had an average viewership of 639,000 (0.49 P18-49 rating), which is down 8% in total viewership from last week’s number.

“Rampage” however, saw a decent boost in context. The 7/1 edition had an audience of 469,000 viewers on average which is a 15% increase in total viewership, the highest number the program has seen since April 22. The demographic also was on an upswing as it accrued an average audience of 209,000 (0.16 P18-49 rating), giving it a 29% boost in total viewership from the previous week. This is the best demographic number “Rampage” has seen since June 10.

Despite the slight dip, “SmackDown” ranked #2 in television overall in the P18-49 demo for the evening while “Rampage” ranked in at #17, but for cable originals, it was #3, which according to Showbuzz Daily, is its best ranking since October 2021.

Looking back a year, “SmackDown” did better this last Friday in comparison. The 7/2/2021 episode of the program only had an average audience number of 1,861,000, a 281,000 improvement. Demograpically, the program had an average audience of 597,000 viewers, which totals up to a 22,000 improvement for this week.

“AEW Rampage” was highlighted by its “Royal Rampage” match that saw House Of Black’s Brody King become the number one contender after eliminating Darby Allin from the match. He’ll now face Jon Moxley this week on “AEW Dynamite” for the World Title. “SmackDown” had it’s own battle royal that featured Happy Corbin winning, but Corbin ended up losing in the main event against Madcap Moss, who qualified for the Money In The Bank match on Saturday.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts