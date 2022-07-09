WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to reveal that she’s wearing a heart monitor.
I’m Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/XXjN8LPZw4
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 9, 2022
As noted in June, Ripley revealed via Instagram that she has been out of action due to a brain/teeth injury. The ongoing injury may have something to do with a previous mishap that required her to get dental work done.
Ripley posted pictures on June 8 showing a metal wire that appears to be holding her front teeth in place, caused by a knee that stiffly collided with her mouth.
Knee – 1
Teeth- 0
Thank you @AndersonFamilyD 🫠 pic.twitter.com/f4piiaEWOY
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 8, 2022
Two days before, Ripley had wrestled on the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, defeating Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four Way.
As noted, Ripley was originally supposed to face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank.
