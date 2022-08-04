With Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish returning from various injuries, the 8/3 “AEW Dynamite” was supposed to feature the reunion of The Undisputed Elite. Instead, Cole and reDRagon had other ideas, turning their backs on Young Bucks and splitting up the stable in the process.

Cole has been trending on Twitter ever since, but not exactly for the betrayal angle. Turns out, a young member in the audience burst into tears as Cole & reDragon carried out their attack on Young Bucks. AEW’s camera crew captured the moment on live television, and as seen in the video clip below, the child had to be consoled by his father as he cried uncontrollably.

Adam Cole made that LITTLE KID cry with the Young Bucks babyface turn. Oh man. Pro wrestling is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/vkICUkskU6 — D1 Climax (@DrainBamager) August 4, 2022

As noted earlier, Hangman Page made the run-in to rescue Young Bucks from the vicious attack. The angle seemingly confirmed that the teams of Cole & reDragon and Page & Young Bucks will both be in the upcoming tourney to crown the AEW Trios Champions. The inaugural champions will be crowned at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

The reunion of Page & Young Bucks was teased on last week’s “AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen” when Nick & Matt Jackson wished their former Elite stablemate Happy Birthday in a backstage segment. At the recent GalaxyCon 2022 in Raleigh, Page was asked which wrestlers he’d like to win the AEW Trios Titles alongside.

“I haven’t given it a lot of thought lately,” said Page. “A part of me says that if I were to go for those titles, I would be teaming with the Dark Order, but I would say if they’re entering the tournament, I would like to support them in the same way they supported in the search of championships and let it not be about me. Let it be by them, for them.”

FTR & AEW World Champion CM Punk have also teased entering the tourney to crown inaugural AEW Trios Champions.

