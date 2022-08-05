Although “AEW Battle of the Belts III” has yet to air — or be taped, as of this publication — the company has taken to Twitter to announce when the fourth edition of the event will take place.

“AEW Battle of the Belts IV” will be recorded on Friday, October 7th, the same night that a live episode of “AEW Rampage” will take place at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC. If past airings of “Battle of the Belts” are anything to go by, it is more or less certain that the taped show will air the following night on TNT.

In addition to the announcement of “Battle of the Belts” returning once again in October, “AEW Dynamite” will be broadcast live from the same venue in the United States capital just two days prior. AEW has also communicated via the same tweet that tickets for “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Rampage/AEW Battle of the Belts” will go on sale on Friday, August 12th, with combo tickets available to purchase for fans looking to attend both nights.

#AEW returns to Washington DC for 2 nights of LIVE action at @TheEventsDC!

-Wed 10/5 #AEWDynamite LIVE

-Fri 10/7 #AEWRampage LIVE + AEW BattleOfTheBelts IV

Tickets on sale Friday 8/12 at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i

2 Event Combo offers available! pic.twitter.com/DhW4WJx6sl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

The first “Battle of the Belts” event took place earlier this year in January, airing live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. On that inaugural night of the show, Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the interim AEW TNT Champion, Ricky Starks overcame Matt Sydal to retain the FTW Championship, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, fought off the challenge of Riho to hang on to the AEW Women’s World Championship. The second installment was taped on April 15 in Garland, Texas, and saw Guevara win the AEW TNT Championship for a third time after defeating Scorpio Sky, Jonathan Gresham retain the Ring of Honor World Championship against Dalton Castle, and Thunder Rosa overcome Nyla Rose to continue her reign as AEW Women’s World Champion.

“AEW Battle of the Belts III” will air this Saturday night on TNT, with the show being taped tonight during a special live edition of “AEW Rampage” at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It has been confirmed that the AEW Women’s World Championship will be defended by Rosa with Jamie Hayter as her opponent. Meanwhile, Wardlow will have his hands full against Jay Lethal as he puts the AEW TNT Championship on the line, and Claudio Castagnoli will defend his newly-won ROH World Championship for the first time against Konosuke Takeshita.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]