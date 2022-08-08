Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* The Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth and “Pretty” Peter Avalon)

* Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. T.U.G. Cooper and Lord Crewe

* Parker Bordeaux vs. Casey Carrington

* Athena vs. Queen Aminata

* Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Freya States and Alice Crowley

* Ruby Soho and Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Meyers

“AEW Dark: Elevation” begins at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

