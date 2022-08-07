Many were skeptical of how YouTuber, athlete, and media personality Logan Paul would fare in WWE, but after his second match in the company at SummerSlam, many of those skeptics were silenced. Paul put on an impressive performance against The Miz, soaring off the ropes with aerial moves, delivering unique grapples, and ultimately coming out with the victory.

But how are some business veterans taking to Paul’s rise in WWE? According to Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman, Paul has impressed him while coming off as “a natural.”

“Yeah, [he’s got a] huge future. Look, this guy, man, people, they say things — you know, I used to not be a big fan of that guy. The Japanese thing and all that sh*t, but I think he’s grown since then, maybe,” Waltman told TMZ Sports.

“… A lot of people can be great athletes like him, but he gets this. He has like this aptitude for this, man. His timing is really good. He grasps the psychology of a match. I got nothing but praise for that guy. He could be like WWE Champion material.”

The “Japanese thing” Waltman is referencing is a video Paul uploaded to his YouTube channel at the end of 2017 that depicted a dead man that had hung himself in a forest at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan, commonly referred to as “The Suicide Forest.” The fallout from the incident is still often associated with Paul, but as Waltman says, he may have grown into a better person since then.

Paul had feuds with top stars like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens throughout 2021 before returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 this past April. There, he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio, but once the match was over, The Miz betrayed Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale, planting the seeds for their SummerSlam match.

As noted, Paul recently signed a contract with WWE that will see him wrestle in an undisclosed number of events across 2022 and 2023. Recent reports indicate that he likely won’t appear on WWE television anytime soon as he prepares for another boxing match slated for this December.

