WWE Superstar Damien Priest spoke with WrestlingInc’s Nick Hausman about his recent match at Madison Square Garden with Rey Mysterio. During the July 25 episode of “Raw,” Priest and Finn Balor lost to Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

Priest spoke about the importance of Rey’s legacy to the Hispanic community. The “Raw” episode also featured Rey celebrating his 20th anniversary with WWE.

“For a Latino from New York, you know, seeing Rey all these years representing our culture, it’s important,” said Priest. You know one of the main things that I get told all the time by our Latino fan base is, ‘Thanks for representing.’ I don’t know if that is happening without a Rey. I mean, like what he’s done for the Latin community, the Hispanic people, it’s just incredible.

“So for me, every honor that I have in doing anything for our community is our heritage. Being that it’s 20 years in WWE, Madison Square Garden, where I grew up, you know, seeing so many events. And then again with Rey, and he’s obviously coming towards the later years of his career and future Hall of Famer and now SummerSlam, talk about the timing to get to work with him. So being that it was MSG, it’s mind-blowing. Yeah, we came up short in the match, but I had a really good time during his celebration.”

Priest and Balor would lose again at SummerSlam to Rey and Dominik in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match. During the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his return and helped Rey and Dominik.

Below is the full interview:

