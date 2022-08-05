John Cena and Max Caster have a lot in common, but it was still a shock to many that Cena posted a photo of the AEW lyricist to his Instagram after Caster poked fun at the retirement of Cena’s longtime boss Vince McMahon. Anthony Bowens took note of Cena’s interest in his tag team partner, tweeting out “SCISSOR ME DADDY CENA.”

SCISSOR ME DADDY CENA ✂️ pic.twitter.com/w7ERyUOdlg — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) August 4, 2022

Cena was last seen on WWE programming being introduced by McMahon himself, not long after news broke of the WWE board of directors investigating McMahon over a series of hush money payments made to former female talents, alleging misconduct, harassment, and abuse. A flood of former and current WWE personalities refusing to say bad things about the disgraced executive makes Cena referencing Caster’s controversial rhyme all the more shocking, particularly given Cena’s longstanding and well-professed loyalty to WWE.

The Acclaimed need someone to “scissor” now that “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn and his sons “The Ass Boys,” Colten and Austin, have turned their backs on them. Bowens and Caster were on their way to an eventual victory over The Gunn Club in a dumpster match on the most recent episode of “AEW Dynamite” when Caster dropped the now-famous line about making The Gunn Club “retire like Vince McMahon.”

Cena, who first achieved success in WWE with a rapper gimmick, recently praised Caster’s work, calling him “extremely gifted” in an interview with Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa. There’s currently no word on whether or not Cena would ever want to scissor Bowens in any capacity, but at this point, the idea of the former 16-time WWE world champion showing up alongside the Acclaimed in AEW remains pure fantasy.

