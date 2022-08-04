“All Ego” Ethan Page is the latest AEW star to align himself with Stokely Hathaway.

On the 8/3 “AEW Dynamite” episode, Page cut a passionate promo in which he demanded to be utilized better by AEW management.

“I came out here to ask a question: Why? Why? Why the hell is Ethan Page not on TV every single week?” he asked in his promo. “Why the hell does Ethan Page not have an action figure? Why is Ethan Page not on the bus? Why? Why? Why? Ethan Page deserves better!”

At this point, Page dissed the cheering crowd at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, blaming them for his lack of TV time.

“Why would you guys cheer? When Ethan Page’s t-shirt goes on sale on ShopAEW, you morons aren’t standing in line.”

As he continued, Page would mention how AEW and its “moronic fans” are leaving money on the table by not purchasing his merchandise. Just then, Page turned around and found Hathaway standing in the ring.

“What are you doing?” Hathaway asked Page before whispering something in the Canadian wrestler’s ear.

The segment ended with Hathaway giving Page his business card, which “All Ego” gladly accepted. They would leave the ring together, confirming their new alliance.

Ethan Page believes he deserves better, and Stokely Hathaway takes the opportunity to make him a very compelling offer… #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BW2rpKAKWF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Page was previously aligned with Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert. Sky, his former tag team partner, has been out of action with a leg injury since dropping the TNT Championship to Wardlow last month.

Last week, it was Lee Moriarty who turned heel and aligned himself with Hathaway. As seen in the tweet below, Hathaway seems very pleased by his recruiting skills. It’s unknown if the two wrestlers will form a tag team or wrestle as solo stars while being managed by BIG STOKE.

Ethan Page last wrestled a match on AEW TV during last week’s “AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen” in a win against Leon Ruffin.

