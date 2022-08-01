Finn Balor has been with WWE now for over seven years, and in that time period, he has gotten to work alongside Triple H while in “NXT” and Vince McMahon on “WWE Raw” and “”WWE SmackDown.”

“I have a very good relationship with Triple H, but with most of the people in the company too,” Balor said during an appearance on the “Cheap Heat” podcast. “We have worked together a lot in ‘NXT,’ you know, first and second run in ‘NXT.’ So I do definitely have a familiarity, more so than I do with Vince, but you know, Vince has always been great to me. He was absolutely blown away by my heel work, which he didn’t think I had it in me. So that was nice to hear.”

McMahon will no longer be overseeing the creative process while Balor is on the main roster, as Triple H took over following the retirement of McMahon that came following allegations of hush money paid through the company. Balor, however, has had success under both men. He’s just the third man to win the “NXT” Championship twice, winning it first in 2015 and again in 2020 when he moved back down from the main roster. Balor was in the main event of many a Takeover, mostly competing for the “NXT” Championship whether as a champion or a challenger.

On the main roster, Balor became the first man to win the Universal Championship, defeating Seth Rollins for the honor at SummerSlam 2016. He also enjoyed one reign with the United States Championship and two with the Intercontinental Championship. While McMahon seems to have cooled on Balor in recent years, he is currently in a heel faction known as The Judgment Day, which consists of himself, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. However, this is not Balor’s first time attempting a dark character, as Balor previously had an alter ego known as The Demon. While the character was a hit in “NXT,” The Demon has not been booked wonderfully on the main roster and hasn’t been used regularly in some time.

“I would like more creative control over the Demon, a lot more,” Balor said. “I would execute it a lot differently if it was given to me to kind of babysit, but working for a company that, you know, has so many different levels of management and different departments that need to be kept happy, you know, sometimes you lose the creative license you have when you’re independent.”

