Game Changer Wrestling announced that former WWE Superstar and three-time WWE Hardcore Champion Maven will be at GCW Homecoming Part 2.

is set to officiate Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green’s marriage vow renewal ceremony. The two tied the knot during New Year’s in Las Vegas.

GCW announced via Twitter, “*HOMECOMING UPDATE* MAVEN will Officiate the Ceremony as The Cardonas’ Renew their Wedding Vows! Plus: Maki Itoh vs Dark Sheik Yamashita vs Sawyer Bailey vs Lando +more! Tix: Part 2: http://GCWPT2HOME.EVENTBRITE.COM Part 1 http://GCWPT1HOME.EVENTBRITE.COM”

One of the last GCW events that Maven took part in was Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. The co-winner of the inaugural season of Tough Enough was in the Clusterf–k Battle Royal.

GCW Homecoming Part 1 will take place on Saturday, August 13, and Part 2 will take place on August 14. Part 1 and Part 2 will be available to stream on FITE.

As noted earlier, Jon Moxley is set to defend the GCW World Title against EFFY on GCW Homecoming Part 1. Below are the cards for both Part 1 and 2:

GCW Homecoming Part 1:

* GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Effy

* Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie

* The Briscoes vs. Los Macizos

* Matt Tremont vs. John Wayne Murdoch

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) vs. Rina Yamashita

GCW Homecoming Part 2:

* Maki Itoh vs. Dark Shiek

* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green to renew their wedding vows.

* Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick

* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando

