Happy Corbin has been under contract with WWE since 2012, when he signed his developmental deal, and since that point, he has been thriving in the business as a regular talent on the main roster. But with life on the road coupled with the bumps that wrestlers take, how much longer does the former King Of The Ring winner want to continue wrestling?

“I want to have another five or ten years here in WWE,” he told “Bleav In Pro Wrestling,” “But, eventually, like all athletes, at some point, our body doesn’t keep up with our mind anymore, and we may think we can go. I want to be a guy who withdraws at the appropriate time; I don’t want to be there too long, I don’t want to jeopardize, because I feel like Iike I’ve got good stigmas about me other than everybody hates me.”

Corbin is often one of the wrestlers who gets the most heat in WWE, which is one of the reasons he is regularly booked in featured storylines, and his role as a heel is something he’s proud of. But Corbin doesn’t believe that is his only positive trait.

“I am good in the ring. I am smooth, I have a creative move set, I make things look as violent as possible and those kinds of things,” he said. “So, I don’t want to be a step behind my mind physically, so I think the next five or ten years I will reach that point, and then I definitely do — I definitely want to get into that food world, whether it’s Food Network or my own YouTube stuff.”

Another idea Corbin is open to doing at some stage is sponsored cooking spots, which one of his friends is involved in. Fans who follow him on social media will know that cooking, and barbequing in particular, are major passions of his, which is something that some fans in Connecticut might be able to taste soon.

“We are going to go out there for WWE and raise some good money for Connor’s Cure, so I am going to cook out there at that,” he said. “So, there’s a lot of really cool opportunities that food will bring when I am done throwing people like Pat McAfee around in the ring.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Bleav In Pro Wrestling” with a h/t to Wretling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]