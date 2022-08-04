A Derby City Street Fight is among the matches being promoted for tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV”.

The match will pit one-half of the Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows against Honor No More’s PCO. Gallows is also representing Bullet Club. The two factions have been at odds for months. Their rivalry could culminate in a ten-man tag team match on the Emergence special coming up on Friday, August 12. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband. However, if Honor No More wins, two of its members will receive a tag team title shot against The Good Brothers (Gallows and Karl Anderson).

There is a title match scheduled for tonight’s episode. Brian Myers is set to defend the Impact Digital Media Championship against Black Taurus. Myers won the title from Rich Swann during the Countdown to Against All Odds pre-show last month.

One-half of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions will be in action. Rosemary will go one-on-one against Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo and her VXT tag team partner Chelsea Green are set to challenge Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for their tag titles at Emergence.

Also announced for tonight’s episode, Masha Slamovich will look to extend her undefeated run. She’ll face Gisele Shaw. Slamovich is undefeated in twelve straight matches since she returned to Impact at the beginning of the year.

The following line-up is announced for tonight’s episode:

Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Black Taurus vs. Brian Myers (c)

Derby City Street Fight: Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows vs. PCO

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Joe Doering & Deaner

Raj Singh vs. Sami Callihan

Gisele Shaw vs. Masha Slamovich

Alisha will face Savannah Evans on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

