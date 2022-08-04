Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what's happening on the show tonight:

* Doc Gallows vs. PCO in a Derby City Street Fight

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary (w/ Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka)

* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Violent By Design (Deaner and Joe Doering)

* Sami Callihan vs. Raj Singh

* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw

* Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve) for the Digital Media Championship

