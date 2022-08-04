“The Roast of Ric Flair” took place this past weekend during Starrcast V ahead of “Ric Flair’s Last Match” in Nashville, TN. The roast itself featured a number of wrestling personalities, such as Eric Bischoff, Diamond Dallas Page, Brian Knobbs, and Bully Ray, all appearing in person to roast Flair. One wrestling legend who, on the other hand, “paid retail” for the event was current AEW commentator, Jim Ross, who had mixed opinions about the roast as a whole.

“I liked the concept of the roast. My only critique would be maybe they had too many roasters, and it went a little heavy just for my taste.” Jim Ross said on the latest episode of Grilling JR. “Some of it got a little bit long for my taste, that’s all, but that doesn’t mean it was a bad show.”

As well as the wrestling personalities that took the podium to roast Flair, a handful of comedians, including Tyler Morrison, Earl Skakel, Dan St. Germain, and John Moses, also got involved with the roasting. Ross admitted that he was unfamiliar with some of the names that appeared on stage at the event.

“They should have done a little bit better job of introducing themselves,” Ross said. “Just tell me who you are, because contrary to your inflated ego, nobody knows who are you and most of you don’t give a sh*t.”

Other notable names who roasted Flair included WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero, and Flair’s partner, Wendy Barlow. Ross thought the three females “got off course” a little bit and felt that some things were “better left unsaid.”

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in his latest swan song against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event of “Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair won the bout for his team via pinfall after locking in the figure-four leg lock on Jarrett. The latter was unable to get his shoulder’s up from the canvas after being knocked out by Flair, who used a pair of brass knuckles thrown to El Idolo by Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson.

