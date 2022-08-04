Kevin Nash knows Triple H from a personal and professional perspective, and “Big Sexy” believes his buddy’s promotion can mean big things for WWE.

“In all honesty, I think that they’re in a better situation than they were with Paul Levesque, Triple H, being in charge of creative,” Nash said on the latest “Kliq This” Podcast with Sean Oliver. Triple H has become the Head Of Talent Relations again, and it was announced the following Monday that he officially became the WWE Head Of Creative after Vince McMahon retired. Two other individuals who received big-time promotions were Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, and Nash gave his perspective on that side of management.

“I think that Nick Khan had aspirations. I think that when he first got there, he had aspirations to either be in charge of a network or in charge of a production company, and now he’s got both those. He’s got a production company, and he’s got streaming, so I think they’ve got the right person in that CEO spot, and then they got Steph as the other one in the co-CEOs.”

Nash calls Triple H by Paul since the two know one another so closely, but he also believes Levesque is the right man and has the right team to get the job done.

“You put the magic that he has, and the creative mind that he has, I think moving forward that it’s going to be a dynamic that does take this company up and forward,” Nash said.

If the ratings for “WWE Raw” are any type of barometer of how Triple H may perform under his new role, then “The Game” knows how to play ball. The program received the highest total viewership it’s seen in over two years.

