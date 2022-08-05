Matt Hardy — somewhat ironically — thinks there are limits to people’s imaginations.

Back in 2009, Matt was embroiled in a bitter, jealousy-fueled feud with his brother Jeff. Coincidentally, while this feud was going on within the fiction of WWE, Jeff’s house burned down in real life, killing his dog in the process. Vince McMahon had the idea to pin the tragedies on a jealous Matt, but Matt didn’t think it made much sense.

“I’ll admit, I told Vince face to face,” Hardy told MuscleMan Malcolm on the “Muscle Memory” show, “‘I think this might be a little too much. We might be jumping the shark.'”

Matt felt that fans would understand him being jealous of his more popular younger brother, “but ‘Matt legitimately burned down Jeff’s house and killed his dog?’ That was a bit much for me.”

The tragic events did end up getting used in the storyline feud between the two brothers in 2010, which saw Matt victorious over Jeff in an Extreme Rules match at WrestleMania 25, and then losing to his brother in an I Quit match the next month at Backlash. While Hardy wasn’t as keen on the idea as McMahon, he was focused on “being a good employee,” saying it was important to “go with the flow.”

Matt lost to longtime rival Christian Cage on the most recent episode of “AEW Dynamite,” and was saved from a Con-Chair-To by Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Jeff, meanwhile, was arrested earlier this year for DUI and driving with a suspended license. His recent arraignment was waived due to a plea of “not guilty” by Jeff, and he is now scheduled for a pre-trial conference on August 17th. Jeff has been suspended from AEW until he successfully completes treatment and maintains his sobriety, with AEW President Tony Khan calling this Jeff’s “last chance.”

