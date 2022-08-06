In recent matches, Orange Cassidy has torn the house down, but the “Freshly Squeezed” star knew he was already capable of doing such. Cassidy and Britt Baker were speaking with “Absolute Geek” at San Diego Comic-Con, and Cassidy was asked about the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door match he had with Will Ospreay. In a conversation where he probably exchanged the most words he’s ever given, Cassidy gave some context to the situation.

“Well, I was hurt for a very long time,” Cassidy said. “AC separation of the left shoulder. I was hurt real bad because I couldn’t really wrestle for a while.”

This injury occurred during AEW Revolution in March when Keith Lee threw Cassidy, and he landed harshly on that shoulder. Although it became known that Cassidy could not wrestle, he didn’t require surgery. He did, however, come out to support his Best Friends and Chaos comrades during that time. From a critic and fan standpoint, the match between him and Ospreay stole the show as the reception to the bout was very positive. The match wasn’t supposed to take place as it was going to be Andrade El Idolo initially competing against Ospreay. Still, due to the tenuous relationship between CMLL and AAA, El Idolo could not compete on the card featuring NJPW talent.

“Every now and then, I just show everybody or remind everybody what I can do and when I feel like it,” he said. “I think I’m the only person in wrestling that’s had like 16 breakout matches. I think that ever since I had a wrestling match that, people forgot, so I just want to remind everybody who Orange Cassidy was, and I think it allowed me to do that. I would have loved to win, but he’s pretty good.”

Since then, Cassidy has put on other notable performances as he went toe-to-toe with Wardlow in a TNT Title match at “Fyter Fest,” and, on the most recent “Dynamite,” he competed against Jay Lethal.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Absolute Geek” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]