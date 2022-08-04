Pat McAfee is a play-by-play commentator alongside Michael Cole for the “Friday Night Smackdown” brand who occasionally steps in the ring to wrestle from time to time.

“They drug test rather often at the WWE,” McAfee said while on the Dan Patrick Show. “Yes, they actually do now. There are always going to be people that talk about some people maybe aren’t getting tested. There’s always conspiracy theories about everything, but I’ve been tested and given my blood to the WWE numerous times.”

“… There was a lot of things that happen whenever you start injecting your body with stuff. And people who were already maybe high energy or very emotional, and then there was some stuff that has happened through the evolution of human and the evolution of WWE where they have had to put in different rules.”

WWE seriously focused in on the wellness policy when they implemented it in the first half of 2006. It banned performance-enhancing drugs such as steroids, which had been a problem for WWE in the past, and overuse of prescription drugs, amongst other things. WWE has issued multiple suspensions over the years towards Superstars who have failed to pass the wellness policy, including big names such as Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, and others.

McAfee mostly stays behind the commentary desk. However, during the pandemic and before his commentary gig on “SmackDown,” McAfee dabbled in wrestling, taking on Adam Cole in his first match in “NXT” history at Takeover 30, losing to the leader of the Undisputed Era. McAfee would put together an army of himself, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch to take on the entire Undisputed Era at Takeover: War Games 2020, a match won by Undisputed Era.

The former Indianapolis Colt was hired to do commentary for “SmackDown” in April of 2021 and won the hearts of many with his natural passion and excitement while calling matches for the show. McAfee has even competed at WrestleMania, his first time wrestling on the main roster when he took on and defeated Theory. McAfee would not be done for the night, however, as former CEO and Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon, stepped up to the plate and challenged McAfee to a match. McMahon won in a pretty quick match in what was McMahon’s seemingly last match with the company now that he is fully retired.

McAfee most recently wrestled at SummerSlam when he defeated Happy Corbin with Michael Cole cheering him on from the commentary booth.

