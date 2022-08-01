This past weekend in Nashville, WWE held their 35th annual SummerSlam premium live event, featuring many highlights and memorable moments throughout the show. One of the more exciting parts of the night was Happy Corbin facing “SmackDown” commentator and former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

The match saw the former Indianapolis Colt pin Corbin with a corner-assisted sunset flip powerbomb after hitting Corbin with a “punt” to the groin with the referee, Charles Robinson, incapacitated. McAfee has now wrestled on four WWE shows, working his first two down in NXT and his previous matches coming at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Theory but lost to Vince McMahon on the same night.

During McAfee’s last two matches, he wore his classic black tank top but sported a gold chain underneath. Anyone who’s a fan of McAfee and watches “The Pat McAfee Show” knows the gold chain and black men’s tank top is a classic everyday look for the former punter. But according to McAfee, the night of SummerSlam, he forgot his chain.

“Jimmy Uso gave me the chain to wear because I didn’t have a chain,” McAfee said during the latest episode of his show. “I think his chain hit me though [during the match], but I appreciate it.

“It was a magical night, magical evening. Now we focus on what’s next, where we’re going next, and also training in the humidity and remembering there is a ‘Summer’ in SummerSlam.”

The Usos had a great night at SummerSlam, picking up the win over The Street Profits to retain their tag team titles as their Bloodline cousin Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the show’s main event. Regarding what’s next for the feud between McAfee and Corbin, here’s what the former NFL player had to say about their rivalry.

“He’s still a scumbag,” McAfee said. “We haven’t talked since the match, so I have no idea what our next encounter is going to be. I’m a bygones be bygones guy. We fought; we can move on. I don’t know how he is, especially with what he’s become with WWE.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

