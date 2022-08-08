Sasha Banks ran into the very nice, very evil one at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) 2022 convention over the weekend.

As seen below, Danhausen used money emojis to describe what the potential pairing could yield for a wrestling promoter.

Hello Danhausen cut to the front and did not pay for this Star War photo because he is also a very famous, very evil celebrity on the same show. Up yours idiots. pic.twitter.com/kxLsXg1CCg — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) August 7, 2022

Danhausen waiting in line to meet Banks shouldn’t come as a surprise. Over the years, even prior to his AEW debut, Danhausen has paid homage to Banks through various social media posts, referring to Banks as his “number 1 Sommar Enemy” and his leader. In May 2021, he actually dressed up as Banks while referring to himself as “Bosshausen” through a social media post.

Several other AEW stars such as Dr. Britt Baker and AEW World Champion CM Punk were also at the convention in Chicago, but no photos have emerged of Banks meeting either wrestler. WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Lita and Trish Stratus were also part of the fan event.

According to several fans who attended C2E2, there were long lines for autographs and photo sessions with Banks and Naomi, the two women who infamously walked out of WWE on May 16. In their first public appearance since the WWE walkout, Banks and Naomi granted both joint and individual photo-ops with fans but did not comment on their future in pro wrestling.

It is widely believed that both Banks and Naomi are on their way back to WWE. Prior to last Monday’s “WWE Raw” in Houston, TX, several news outlets reported that the two women had reached an agreement to return to the company, and there was chatter of them returning as early as last week. With a tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions getting underway on the 8/8 “WWE Raw” episode, fans are anxious to see if The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection would return to reclaim the titles they never lost. WWE has yet to announce the names of the teams participating in the tourney.

The rumors of Banks and Naomi returning to WWE picked up steam in the aftermath of Triple H taking over as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations and Head of Creative last month. While neither woman has denied or confirmed the rumors, they have been more active on social media over the past few weeks than they have since their WWE walkout in May.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]