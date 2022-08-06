WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker spent most of his career as an unchallenged locker room leader. Since retiring, he hasn’t been shy about expressing what he likes and doesn’t like about the product the company puts on the air.

That still holds as WWE enters a new era under the creative direction of Paul “Triple H” Levesque. He took the reigns following Vince McMahon’s hasty exit from WWE amid allegations of hush money payments to silence allegations of misconduct. The Undertaker feels Levesque is up to the challenge.

“I mean, he’s brilliant, he really is,” The Undertaker told ESPN. “I don’t think he gets enough credit for his wrestling acumen. I think he’ll be a huge asset to the development of a lot of guys.

“And he’s a no bullsh*t kind of guy too. He’s going to let you know what you’re doing that’s right and what you’re doing that’s wrong.”

Levesque has been on the job for little more than a week. However, The Undertaker already sees a change.

“They’re loosening the reins a little bit as far as what guys can say and do,” he explained. “I think the product will probably be a little more aggressive. I think that’s going to come through in the creative.”

The Undertaker wants to see WWE add “some grit and meanness” to its matches. It’s something he saw during the July 25 episode of “Raw.” The Street Profits’ Montez Ford was busted open during a match, and the broadcast did not shy away from the blood running down Ford’s nose.

“Those things are going to help because WWE is going to do it better than anybody else, and they don’t throw things away. Hopefully, a lot of people there know how to rein things in and make things like that mean something instead of just doing it to do it.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts