Just hours after this week’s episode of “AEW Dynamite” concluded, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that a special show will also air tonight.

Khan revealed on Twitter that a special episode of “AEW Dark: Elevation,” which traditionally airs on YouTube every Monday night, will be broadcast this evening. A portion of the scheduled matches taped last night in Columbus, Ohio, before “AEW Dynamite,” have also been disclosed. Khan announced that Mance Warner, who won the Bunkhouse Battle Royale at “Ric Flair’s Last Match” this past weekend, will make his AEW debut facing off against Serpentico. Additionally, Tony Nese and Josh Woods will be in action, and Hikaru Shida will battle Emi Sakura with AEW’s latest recruit, Madison Rayne, serving as a special guest commentator. If you’re unable to tune in or just want to see the results immediately, then the full spoilers can be found here.

Additionally, Khan used his latest tweet to promote AEW’s big weekend of shows on TNT, which will see “AEW Rampage” air live this Friday night, followed by the airing of “Battle of the Belts III” that will be taped on the same evening at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and air 24 hours later.

It has already been confirmed that Mance Warner will make his second appearance with the promotion this week on “AEW Rampage” in an interim World Championship Eliminator Match against the current reigning interim champion, Jon Moxley. Madison Rayne will make her in-ring AEW debut on Friday night, and reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will take on Tony Nese and Josh Woods in a Friday Night Street Fight.

As far as “Battle of the Belts” goes, it has been confirmed that reigning ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will make his first title defense against Konosuke Takeshita, Wardlow will defend the TNT Championship against Jay Lethal, and Jamie Hayer will challenge Thunder Rosa for the Women’s World Championship.

