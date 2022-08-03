Finn Balor gave insight into his role as a mentor to younger WWE talent, but it might not be words many would expect to hear from the former Universal Champion.

Balor spoke to the “Cheap Heat” podcast about his advice to rising stars, revealing how he’s dealt with talent who tell him they don’t want to work for the WWE anymore.

“Yeah, for sure, and I tell them to go,” Balor said. “There’s a whole other world; I tell them to go. Sometimes we get caught up in the bubble that’s WWE, and there’s a whole world of wrestling outside there. If someone doesn’t want to be here, they should go.”

The WWE superstar spent over a decade outside the company building a name for himself in the indies and is mainly recognized outside of WWE for his work in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Balor worked under the name “Prince Devitt,” where he became the leader and creator of NJPW’s most significant faction, “The Bullet Club.” Throughout his tenure with the company, Balor held multiple Junior Heavyweight Championships and had stellar matches with talents like Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Although Balor has dealt with many challenging moments and situations during his time in the WWE, the former World Champion has stayed with the company for the past eight years, winning multiple championships and becoming a household name on both NXT and the main roster. Throughout that time, Balor has also watched several friends leave the company to wrestle for AEW, NJPW, and various others, including names like his former Bullet Club partners Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

“If you don’t want to work in WWE, don’t be here,” Balor said, reiterating his stance on what he tells talent who don’t want to stay. “… For me, I want to be to here, so that’s why I’m here.”

With Balor continuing his job with the WWE, the former NJPW star had already taken on another faction, becoming a member of The Judgment Day when he took out their leader Edge and joined the group back in June. With Edge returning at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville after a month-long absence, it seems the two are on a collision course to collide in the ring soon.

