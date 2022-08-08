MJF has made it abundantly clear on several occasions that he will be a free agent on January 1, 2024. However, with reports of MJF going radio silent since his pipebomb promo in May, and WWE undergoing a massive management shake-up recently, Booker T has floated the possibility of MJF jumping ship to WWE prematurely, while questioning the status of his AEW contract.

Booker T broached the subject of MJF while addressing Tony Khan’s recent comments about more wrestlers jumping ship from AEW to WWE, and vice-versa, in the aftermath of Triple H taking over as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations.

“I was reading Tony Khan’s comments that he’s worried now more than ever about wrestlers jumping ship back to WWE [from AEW],” Booker said on his “Hall of Fame” podcast. “I think guys right now [financially speaking] are definitely in the best place they’ve ever been, especially with a company like AEW around, and someone like Tony Khan spending a whole lot of money. Talent is definitely going to be in demand right now because the war is really on now. All it takes is one little crack, and everything can just fall apart.”

“I’m wondering the status of MJF’s contract in AEW right now,” Booker continued. “What is going on with MJF? We know he supposedly had two years left on his contract. I know some people have questioned whether he will do well in WWE, but I feel MJF is a guy who would get the rocket put on him in WWE and go straight to the top. I’m serious.”

Booker then discussed the narrative on social media of WWE becoming ‘a more exciting place to work’ since the new regime of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan assumed control of the promotion.

“It definitely changes the whole name of the game,” Booker said of Triple H & Co. taking over from Vince McMahon.

According to Fightful Select, MJF was in New Jersey last week filming content with the cast of Impractical Jokers. The report did not specify if the outspoken wrestler will make a cameo on the TruTV show, or was working with cast members for another project. MJF was also spotted in Los Angeles the same week as his pipebomb promo, reportedly pursuing opportunities in Hollywood.

