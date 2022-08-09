Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo are set to collide on tonight’s “NXT” in a high-stakes match that is being billed as the “final” showdown in the long-running storyline involving Legado del Fantasma and D’Angelo’s “Family”.

D’Angelo took control of LDF after winning a six-man tag team match at the In Your House event back in June. However, Escobar wouldn’t fall in line, leading to him mysteriously landing in a hospital weeks ago. He returned on last Tuesday’s “NXT”, and cost D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo their title match against the “NXT” Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers.

Two “NXT” stars were surprisingly announced as a team in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will face Sonya Deville and Natalya in a first-round match. The date for that match has not been announced. Stark is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, having held the titles with Io Shirai (now using the ring name IYO SKY on the main roster).

Both Lyons and Stark are set for action tonight. Lyons is scheduled to face Kiana James. Meanwhile, Stark has a grudge match against Cora Jade.

Stark has been on a roll since returning from a major knee injury. She made her surprise return on the July 19 episode of “NXT” and won a Women’s Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal. Stark will challenge the titleholder, Mandy Rose, at the Heat Wave special on Tuesday, August 16.

Also tonight, Trick Williams and Wes Lee will clash in a Rounds Match. According to WWE, the match will “consist of six three-minute rounds with the first person to record two falls being named the winner.”

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark

Rounds Match: Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

Kiana James vs. Nikkita Lyons

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight's "NXT" and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

