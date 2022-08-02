Before WWE embarks on a journey across the Atlantic for the Clash at the Castle premium live event on September 3 in the United Kingdom, a selection of WWE superstars will be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to PWInsider, former WWE Champions AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio, among others, will be traveling to the Middle East next week to promote the organization during Gamers Season. The event, otherwise known as Gamers8, began on July 18 in Riyadh and will conclude on September 8. Described as the “biggest event for electronic sports and games in the world,” it will allow WWE, according to PWInsider, to promote their upcoming game in the 2k series. Although the release date of the new console game has yet to be revealed, Games Radar is already suggesting that March 10 of next year may be penciled in — following a similar course to WWE 2k22, which was released in March earlier this year — coinciding with WrestleMania season.

In the meantime, WWE have their upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel, slated for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Although it will still be three months out from the fourth installment of the Crown Jewel event, it would stand to reason that the WWE superstars who travel will also be promoting the forthcoming show. WWE’s eighth premium live event in the nation is scheduled to take place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, meaning the company could essentially deliver two key promotional appearances in one fell swoop.

WWE’s last visit to Saudi Arabia came earlier this year, when the organization presented the Elimination Chamber event — the first time that event and its namesake match had taken place outside of North America. WWE announced its partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority in March 2018 as part of Saudi Vision 2030. The organization presented their first premier event in the country, the Greatest Royal Rumble, the following month. This deal was expanded in November 2019 with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, which would see WWE broadcast two large-scale events from Saudi Arabia each year.

