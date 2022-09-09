Kurt Angle Discusses Similarities Between Triple H And Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle was recently welcomed back to "WWE Raw" with open arms. Angle talked about his appearance on the latest "Kurt Angle Show," noting that it was the first time he's been back to WWE since Triple H took control of the creative direction of the company.

"I haven't seen him in so long and to see him in his new position," Angle said. "He's doing really well with it. He's very comfortable. He hired a big team underneath him to take care of everything that he needs taken care of, kinda like Vince did."

Angle notes that in the same way that McMahon "ran everything but he had people reporting to him," Triple H has surrounded himself with people "who he was comfortable with." Triple H's promotion as Chief Content Officer was made official on Tuesday, but he's held the position since Vince McMahon stepped down amid a series of investigations into his finances. Since taking over the company's creative direction, Triple H has brought back a myriad of people, including Karrion Kross and other released wrestlers, as well as familiar faces backstage.

"So he hired Road Dogg, part of Generation-DX," Angle said, obviously meaning D-Generation X. "He's got his boys there and I think that's great because they all have great chemistry." Road Dogg was released in January but was recently rehired by the company.

Angle returned to "Raw" on August 29 and reenacted an old segment with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The show was broadcast from Angle's hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.