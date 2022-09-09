WWE SmackDown Preview (9/9): Braun Strowman To Appear

On Monday night during "WWE Raw," former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a jaw-dropping return and immediately decimated a handful of competitors in the company's tag team division, who were competing in a fatal four-way match. During the rampage, Strowman drove Otis through the barricade at ringside, before sending Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits through the announce table. "The Monster Among Men" received a great reception from fans in attendance, with the video of his return racking up nearly 3 million views on YouTube. Strowman had initially been released by WWE in June 2021, due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the wake of his comeback, Strowman will head to "WWE SmackDown" tonight, taking place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. As it stands, his role is unconfirmed, but it has been reported that Strowman will become a top babyface on SmackDown alongside Drew McIntyre. The former André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner also has history with reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and could potentially reacquaint himself with "The Tribal Chief," if the record-breaking champion is in the house tonight.

In regard to other segments and matches, no further plans have been revealed by WWE as of this writing. However, according to WWE's live events page, McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, are all advertised. Tonight's show will also serve as the first episode of "WWE SmackDown" since the Clash at the Castle premium live event, which saw Gunther retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a five-star war against Sheamus, and Liv Morgan retain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler. The fallout from those matches will likely occur this evening.