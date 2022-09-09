Indie Wrestler Devon 'Hannibal' Nicholson Set To Stand Trial

It was nearly a year ago now that Canadian independent wrestler Devon "Hannibal" Nicholson made the news after an incident at an independent show where he legitimately stabbed a referee, leading to a severed artery in the referees head. Now Nicholson finds himself in the news once again, and for those hoping for a happier story this time around, you're unfortunately out of luck.

According to PWInsider, Nicholson is set to face trial on October 12 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, after he was arrested last month. The report goes on to reveal that Nicholson was arrested on charges of assaulting a woman sometime in August.

The exact date of the arrest is unknown, but Nicholson's YouTube account reveals he was in Kingston as early as August 20, and that he was originally scheduled for court on August 29, indicating the arrest occurred during that time. According to his YouTube, Nicholson was in Kingston with his girlfriend.

Though he had been incarcerated since his arrest, Nicholson was released on bail this morning into the supervision of his parents. Per the court, he must either remain with them or contact them daily and abide by a nightly curfew. The court also ordered that Nicholson have no further contact with the victim.

In addition to this arrest and the stabbing incident last year, Nicholson is also known for his lawsuit against the legendary wrestler Abdullah the Butcher, with Nicholson claiming he contracted Hepatitis C from Abdullah after the WWE Hall of Famer bladed Nicholson without permission during a match. He also claimed contracting the disease cost Nicholson a possible WWE developmental contract. He would ultimately win the lawsuit, though as PWInsider notes, it's not known if he ever collected the judgment issued to him.