Peter Farrelly Says He Is In Talks With Former WWE Champion About Zac Efron Movie

You might not be able to see John Cena, but Peter Farrelly can. According to Deadline, the director is in the early stages of production on a raucous new comedy called "Ricky Stanicky," and the director is looking at iconic WWE legend John Cena to possibly star in the titular role, "a fictional character used by a group of married friends to blame their misbehavior on when making excuses to their wives." Zac Efron is also in the director's crosshairs for a leading role in the movie, a throwback to the Oscar-winning Farrelly's days making comedies full of over-the-top obscenity and gross-out humor.

Hit comedies like "Dumb & Dumber," "There's Something About Mary," "Kingpin," and "Me, Myself & Irene," made the director and his brother Bobby famous, who used to work as a duo. The idea for "Ricky Stanicky" comes from a spec script written by "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" franchise screenwriter Jeff Bushell, who will also produce. Farrelly won Best Picture for his 2018 reality-based film "Green Book," which starred Mahershala Ali as a famous Black musician who hires a rough and tumble Italian-American man (Viggo Mortensen) to escort him safely through a tour of the racially segregated American south in 1962.

Cena recently returned to WWE for one night, to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. Cena is set to begin production on season 2 of the hit show "Peacemaker" next year. It is unclear whether "Ricky Stanicky" will go into production before or after "Peacemaker," but either way it will be a busy 2023 for the 16-time WWE Champion. Which would once again keep Cena from locking up with former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, who keeps asking for a match with his wrestling idol, despite currently being embroiled in a feud with a different wrestling John, the returning "NXT" Grand Slam Champion Johnny Gargano.