Booker T On Why AEW Backstage Fight Could 'Really Shift The Tide'

"I ain't gonna book the show or anything," Booker T began on this week's "The Hall of Fame" podcast. The former world champion is no stranger to locker room chaos, and thinks the current backstage bedlam in AEW is not going to help perceptions.

"I just know it's a bad look on AEW," Booker said about the recent reports of a backstage altercation between The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, CM Punk, and others, following an acidic rant from CM Punk at the All Out post-show media scrum.

"If it's a shoot – if there's any reality in this," Booker continued, "it's just not a good look for that company because they got a lot of good things going."

Booker thinks a volatile situation like this can "shift the tide" in a bad way for the fledgling company.

"The Young Bucks talented," Booker said, going on to praise their work with the Lucha Brothers as opening Booker's eyes to what the brothers were capable of.

"Kenny Omega's another guy that's really talented," Booker continued. "Guy who can go out there and perform at a very, very high level. CM Punk, you know, he's their draw. He's their top babyface, he said it himself. They drew a million dollars on their back. Can you imagine if those guys were pulling in the same way at the same time?"

According to recent reports Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, as well as talent relations team members Pat Buck and Christopher Daniels have been suspended following the backstage donnybrook. Punk and Steel's futures are unclear.



