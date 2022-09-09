Chavo Guerrero Comments On The Work MJF Is Doing In AEW

MJF has been one of the most talked about names in professional wrestling this year. He disappeared from the wrestling landscape following a promo he cut on the "Dynamite" after Double or Nothing 2022, where he demanded AEW Owner Tony Khan fire him. However, after just about three months of MJF not being on AEW programming, he popped up at the All Out pay-per-view, winning the Casino Ladder Match which guarantees a future AEW World Championship match for the Salt of the Earth. Former AEW manager and WWE Tag Team Champion Chavo Guerrero commented on MJF's work in AEW.

"MJF is doing a really good job," Guerrero said while on the "Wrestling Perspective Podcast." "I love him as a person, he's a great guy, but man, he comes d****e when he talks. It's awesome, I love it."

Since debuting in AEW in 2019, MJF has played a heel character and has been featured prominently on-screen for much of his AEW run thus far, even headlining All Out 2020, where he challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. MJF has been called one of the "Four Pillars" of AEW alongside Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, four people who are expected to lead the three-plus-year-old company into the future.

While MJF has not won any championships in AEW, he has secured the Dynamite Diamond Ring three years in a row, which has acted as a weapon that helped him win matches.

