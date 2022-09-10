ROH TV Title Match Set Up For 9/16 AEW Rampage

Samoa Joe is back in AEW and already has an opponent lined up for a defense of his Ring of Honor World Television Championship.

Joe addressed the live crowd during Friday night's episode of "Rampage," and offered an apology for being away from AEW programming since July. His last appearance was a successful title defense against Jay Lethal at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Joe was away filming scenes for a role in "Twisted Metal", a Netflix series based on the video game series of the same name.

"I owe you much more violence in the near future," Joe told the fans.

Joe's address was interrupted by Mark Sterling, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese. Sterling made the case for Woods to receive a title shot. Joe was eager to defend his championship and offered Woods a title match right there on the spot. However, Sterling was in less of a hurry and stepped in to prevent things from going any further. He insisted the paperwork wasn't completed and took a cheap shot at the crowd in Buffalo, New York by adding that he would rather see the match happen next week in the "better New York town" of Albany. It was later announced that the title match will happen on the September 16 episode of "Rampage."

Joe returned to AEW at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, making a surprise appearance to come to the aid of Wardlow and FTR as they were fighting off a post-match attack from Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and the Motor City Machine Guns.

Woods is a former ROH Pure Champion. He made his first appearance in AEW last December and became a regular with the company over the summer.